Mellifluous Songs From Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' One Must Listen To

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the popular artists in Bollywood. He worked in the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu in 2017 opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie, however, did not perform well at the box office. The story of the movie was about two friends, Abhimanyu (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Bindu (Parineeti Chopra), who fall in love but due to some uncertain circumstances, they drift apart from each other. The movie had many popular songs that were a hit. Take a look at some songs from Meri Pyaari Bindu.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His Rugged Caveman Look, See Pic

Songs from Ayushmann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin was one of the popular songs from Meri Pyaari Bindu. It featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra. The song has gained over 38 million views on YouTube. Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin was sung by Sonu Nigam and Parineeti Chopra. The music of the song was composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics were written by Kausar Munir. The song released on June 30, 2017, on YRF's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | How Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

Haareya

Haareya released on April 11, 2017, and has received over 12 million views on YouTube. The song was sung by the soulful Arijit Singh and written by Priya Saraiya. The song played in the movie when Abhimanyu Roy (Ayushmann Khurrana) realised that he was in love with Bindu Shankarnarayanan (Parineeti Chopra). The music of the song was composed by Sachin-Jigar.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Can Be Kartik Aaryan's Next 'heroine'; Suggests Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ye Jawaani Teri

Ye Jawaani Teri released on April 18, 2017, and has received over 4 million views on YouTube. The song was sung by Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi. The song was written by Kausar Munir. The song was directed by Akshay Roy and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' And Other Movies That Spoke About Baldness

Afeemi

The song has received 4 million views on YouTube and was sung by Sanah Moidutty and Jigar Saraiya. The song released on YRF's YouTube channel. The lyrics of the song were written by Kausar Munir and music was composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.