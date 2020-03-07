'Baaghi 3' Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie Emerges As The Biggest Opener Of 2020

The third instalment in the Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The movie has generated huge buzz among the audiences with its action-packed trailer and chartbuster songs. Baaghi 3 has finally hit the big screen and received mix reviews from the audiences. Read to know about its day one collection.

Baaghi 3 day one Box Office collection

Baaghi 3 has been released on 4400 screens in India, making it the biggest release for Tiger Shroff's career, as per reports. The film got mixed responses from the audiences, but Tiger’s performances and action sequences are being highly praised by many. Baaghi 3 has earned around ₹17.50 on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2020.

⭐️ #CoronaVirus scare

⭐️ #Pre-#Holi dull phase

⭐️ #Examination period

Yet, #Baaghi3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of #TigerShroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri ₹ 17.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020

Many analysts are expecting the movie to end the dry run at the 2020 Box Office, as several films failed to excite the audience. Till now only Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has bought in great numbers at the Box Office, as per reports. The advance booking of Baaghi 3 was ₹5.50 crores and it surpassed the numbers of Tanhaji that recorded the booking ₹5.18 crores, as per reports.

⭐️ Will #Baaghi and #Sooryavanshi signal the return of big screen entertainers?

⭐️ Will the two bail out an ailing #Hindi film industry?

⭐️ Will the first quarter of 2020 end on a thunderous note?

2020 has witnessed just one huge grosser: #Tanhaji... Hope it rains at the #BO. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2020

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film with Tiger Shroff returning in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady. The story revolves around Ronnie, who stands against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

