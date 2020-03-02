The Debate
The Debate
Tiger Shroff Shares An Unseen Video From 'Baaghi 3' As He Celebrates His Birthday; Watch

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff is set to appear next in action-thriller film, Baaghi 3. The actor, who celebrate his birthday today, shared an unseen visual from the film.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Baaghi 3, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The actors celebrate his birthday today, March 02. On this special occasion, the Heropanti actor shared an unseen video from his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Take a look at the video and read on to know more.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani In 'some Confusion' At Airport

Tiger Shroff shares unseen visual from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff was born on March 2, 1990, and celebrates his 30th birthday today. The actor is all set to appear in his soon-to-release film Baaghi 3. The movie has caught everyone’s attention with its action-packed trailer and chartbuster songs. Now, he has shared an unseen video from the film as a special treat for his fans. Take a look at it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also Read | 'Heropanti 2' Featuring Tiger Shroff Compared With Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' By Netizens

The visual is set to be from the upcoming song Get Ready to Fight. It is said to be the theme track of Baaghi franchise. The song was first time heard in Baaghi, the first instalment of the franchise.

Baaghi 2 also has the track as Get Ready to Fight Again. Now the third version of it is set to be out soon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Will Be Against The World In 'Heropanti 2'; Check Out The Posters

Baaghi 3 has generated great hype among the audiences. Many analytics are expecting the movie to end the dry run at the box office in 2020, as several films failed to do so. Till now only Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has bought in great numbers at the box office, as per reports.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' From 'Baaghi 3' Loved By Netizens

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film. Tiger Shroff returns in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady. The story is said to show a Ronnie, as stands against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. 

 

 

