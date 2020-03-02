Tiger Shroff Shares An Unseen Video From 'Baaghi 3' As He Celebrates His Birthday; Watch

Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Baaghi 3, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The actors celebrate his birthday today, March 02. On this special occasion, the Heropanti actor shared an unseen video from his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Take a look at the video and read on to know more.

Tiger Shroff shares unseen visual from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff was born on March 2, 1990, and celebrates his 30th birthday today. The actor is all set to appear in his soon-to-release film Baaghi 3. The movie has caught everyone’s attention with its action-packed trailer and chartbuster songs. Now, he has shared an unseen video from the film as a special treat for his fans. Take a look at it.

The visual is set to be from the upcoming song Get Ready to Fight. It is said to be the theme track of Baaghi franchise. The song was first time heard in Baaghi, the first instalment of the franchise.

Baaghi 2 also has the track as Get Ready to Fight Again. Now the third version of it is set to be out soon.

Baaghi 3 has generated great hype among the audiences. Many analytics are expecting the movie to end the dry run at the box office in 2020, as several films failed to do so. Till now only Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has bought in great numbers at the box office, as per reports.

As #Baaghi3 commences advance bookings today - several days prior to its release - one awaits the response to the first biggie of #Summer2020... #Baaghi - the brand - has reaped a harvest at the BO in the past... Naturally, the expectations from #Baaghi3 are sky-high. pic.twitter.com/P3L7MYrmWe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

Advance booking commenced across India. Given the hype around the film & Tiger Shroff stardom , #baaghi3 is all set to record highest advance collection in 2020 so far. pic.twitter.com/k5dqwDBn7l — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 1, 2020

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film. Tiger Shroff returns in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady. The story is said to show a Ronnie, as stands against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

