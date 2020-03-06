The Debate
'Baaghi 3' Gets Hilariously Trolled, Netizens Give It A 'half Star'

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 released recently. The movie was reviewed hilariously by netizens on Twitter. Here's what the Twitterati has to say about it

baaghi 3

One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Baaghi 3 was recently released on the big screen. The movie stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie has been building up the excitement since its trailer release. The trailer of the movie has been trending on YouTube for quite some time now. The songs of the movie have also been received well by the audience.

Also Read | Baaghi 3: Taran Adarsh Calls It A 'Well-packaged Mass Entertainer That Will Roar At BO'

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Suffers In Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan's Box Office 'war' Ahead Of Eid?

From the audience reviews that are making the rounds on the internet, it seems like they are not exactly impressed by the movie. The movie is being reviewed and bashed by the Twitterati. Here are some of the hilarious Baaghi 3 reviews that were posted on Twitter.

Also Read | "Don’t Have To Tweak Much": Tiger Shroff On His Physique For 'Baaghi 3'

Also Read | Ayesha Shroff Reviews Son Tiger Shroff's Performance In 'Baaghi 3', Says 'Jaan Laga Diya'

See the Tweets here:

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

