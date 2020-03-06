'Baaghi 3' Gets Hilariously Trolled, Netizens Give It A 'half Star'

One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Baaghi 3 was recently released on the big screen. The movie stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie has been building up the excitement since its trailer release. The trailer of the movie has been trending on YouTube for quite some time now. The songs of the movie have also been received well by the audience.

From the audience reviews that are making the rounds on the internet, it seems like they are not exactly impressed by the movie. The movie is being reviewed and bashed by the Twitterati. Here are some of the hilarious Baaghi 3 reviews that were posted on Twitter.

See the Tweets here:

#Baaghi3Review

Average movie, illogical story n direction. Tiger fights with 3 Helicopter, 8 Tanks, landmines, Thousands of ppl with rifles. Overacting by @ShraddhaKapoor, @anky1912 less screen time. Syria angle and Pakistani bhai-chara was unneeded @Ritieshd n Tiger was ok. pic.twitter.com/MfJ70NSGUW — Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) March 6, 2020

Me after watching #Baaghi3

No story

No direction

Overacting 🤮

One of the worst movie #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/OVj8Z8YMOm — Aakash (@Let_me___Live) March 6, 2020

#Baaghi3 is big disappointment



the first half is really boring



no story



no screenplay



bas bomb phut rahe hai #tigershroff you disappoint again



body bnana ek cheez hai aur ek achii movie bnana alag



Rating : 2 out of 5



prediction : 130 crore



flop#Baaghi3review — Alankar singh (@alankar6427) March 5, 2020

#Baaghi3Review

One word review:

Total crap.

Half star 🖕🏿 — STREETDANCER 3D IN CINEMAS (@AzVd16) March 5, 2020

Me & the boys trying to find plot in Baaghi 3#Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/vwVMlY5EQ8 — मृत्युंजय 🔱 (@Alduin17692153) March 6, 2020

