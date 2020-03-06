The Debate
Baaghi 3 Reviews: Tiger Shroff Called "Rambo Of Indian Cinema" By Fans

Bollywood News

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh has released in theatres. Check out what reviews the audience gave to the movie and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh with others. It is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The movie has generated huge buzz among the audiences with its action-packed trailer and chartbuster songs. Baaghi 3 has released in theatres, read to know what the audience has to say about it.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares An Unseen Video From 'Baaghi 3' As He Celebrates His Birthday; Watch

Baaghi 3 reviews

Also Read | Interesting Facts About Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' And 'Baaghi 3'; Read

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' Poster: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor And Riteish Deshmukh Look Intense

Baaghi 3 trailer

Also Read | Disha Patani Is Too Hot To Handle In 'Do You Love Me' From Baaghi 3, Say Fans

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film. Tiger Shroff returns in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady. The story is said to show Ronnie, as stands against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
