Baaghi 3 Reviews: Tiger Shroff Called "Rambo Of Indian Cinema" By Fans

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh with others. It is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The movie has generated huge buzz among the audiences with its action-packed trailer and chartbuster songs. Baaghi 3 has released in theatres, read to know what the audience has to say about it.

Baaghi 3 reviews

#Baaghi3 SPECTACULAR larger than life entertainer. Boast World class action, Superb comedy,fast paced screenplay & emotions. @iTIGERSHROFF performs like a SUPER HERO. @Riteishd career best act,he is a surprise package. Ahmed Direction is brillant. Rating-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/f3jug4vYpg — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 6, 2020

#FinalVerdict: RUBBISH

Rating:⭐️#Baaghi3Review: #Baaghi3 is the weakest film of the #Baaghi franchise. It’s an absolute regressive film with no sense whatsoever! It has gloss aplenty, but no soul. It rests on action and only action to salvage the show. But that's not enough. pic.twitter.com/kzgtGm02lQ — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) March 6, 2020

#Baaghi3 is POWERFUL,IMPRESSIVE & will turn out to be a MONSTROUS hit.... Emotional mass stylish action film, @iTIGERSHROFF emerges as RAMBO of INDIAN CINEMA, @ShraddhaKapoor brings humor and @Riteishd you will surprise everyone...

BAAGHI 3 is a MUST WATCH 4*/5 #Baaghi3Review — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Review

Rating: 2.5⭐️#TigerShroff 's power-packed action with stunning visual appeals are the best part of the movie. Decent Story but weak script and poor execution by director Ahmed Khan . #ShraddhaKapoor & #riteshdeshmukh played their part well.#Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/Bd23EWQX1F — Info Ghar (@ghar_info) March 6, 2020

#Baaghi3 is EXPLOSIVE with High voltage action scene, Truly No one can do Action like #TigerShroff. It is the combo of Action + Brotherhood + Romance and Emotions @iTIGERSHROFF is Brilliant @ShraddhaKapoor killing with his cuteness

🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 (4/5)#Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/YwYvKTHuPy — Bollywood Reporter (@TBR_Offic1al) March 6, 2020

#Baaghi3 is an average film relies totally on its action sequences and Entertainment quotient. Weakest film in the franchise in terms of Plot, Execution and Direction. We won't talk about the logic here because film never pretended to have one.



2.5 STARS [ STRICTLY FOR MASSES ] pic.twitter.com/tFNHNBQzwg — Box Office Stats (@boxoffice_stats) March 6, 2020

Baaghi 3 trailer

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film. Tiger Shroff returns in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady. The story is said to show Ronnie, as stands against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

