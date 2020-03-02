Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' Makers Recreate Syria In Mumbai

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Shraddha Kapoor is returning to the Baaghi franchise with this film. The film is one of the highly anticipated films of 2020. The trailer of Baaghi 3 has received an overwhelming response by the audience. The movie is also said to be the biggest action movie of the year 2020. Ever since the trailer of Baaghi 3 has released, it has been the talk of the town.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff & 'Baaghi 3' Cast Show-off Their Quirky Dance Moves

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Reveals He Had A Huge Crush On This Co-star When They Both Were In School

Here is all you need to know

The trailer of Baaghi 3 has some jaw-dropping action scenes and stunts performed by Tiger Shroff. The plot of the movie revolves around situation going on in Syria, and for that, the makers of the movie brought Syria to Mumbai.

According to a statement given to the media, the huge set for some sequences in Baaghi 3 was recreated in Mumbai. The huge set was almost one square kilometre in size. The Baaghi 3 Syria set in Mumbai was one of the biggest sets that were built in Mumbai for any movie.

Baaghi 3 has been mainly filmed in Serbia where Tiger Shroff has shot on negative temperatures for the sequences. Many of the action scenes from the movie have been shot in real life without using VFX. Apart from Tiger Shroff's amazing stunts and power-packed action sequences, the set of the film has become the main highlight.

The stunts that Tiger Shroff will be performing in this film have never been witnessed before by the audience. Fans of Tiger Shroff are eagerly waiting for Baaghi 3 and the thrilling plot has added to the excitement of the film.

Baaghi 3 will also be featuring Riteish Deshmukh. The story of Baaghi 3 revolves around Tiger Shroff who is essaying the character of Ronnie and his brother Vikram whose role is portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The story is about the unbreakable bond between these two brothers. In the film, Tiger Shroff will be up against a nation for his family. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 6.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Celebrations Begin In Dubai; Watch

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Did A Difficult Stunt In An Hour, Reveals 'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.