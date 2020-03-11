The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collections: Tiger Shroff's Film Stands Strong Post Holi

Bollywood News

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Here's how the move managed to do at the BO post Holi

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baaghi 3 Box Office Collections

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. It was one of the most anticipated movies after its trailer release as the last two installments were a big commercial success. Baaghi 3 received mixed reviews from the audience after it released on March 6, 2020. It emerged as the highest opener of 2020. Take a look at the box office collection of Baaghi 3 on Day 5.

Baaghi 3 box office collections

Baaghi 3 had a great start on its first day of release. The movie minted a total of ₹17 crores approximately. However, it slowed down on Saturday. The movie again managed to do a fair business on Sunday and finally entered the ₹50 crore club.

Baaghi 3 had a fair hold on Monday as it collected a total of ₹8 crores approximately. Since Tuesday was Holi, it was anticipated the movie may show a rise in its collection and it actually managed to do so. Reportedly, the movie showed good growth from the evening shows due to Holi and has raked in ₹14.01 crores approximately. The total net collection of the movie till now is ₹76.90 crores approximately.

Also Read| Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' makers recreate Syria in Mumbai

Baaghi 3 released in 4400 screens in India and 1100 screens in the overseas market with a worldwide total of 5500 screens. Reportedly, this made Baaghi 3 Tiger Shroff's widest release. The movie has brought in Rs 13.03 crores from the international markets, as per reports. 

Also Read| Interesting facts about Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' and 'Baaghi 3'; read

Also Read| Entertainment News Live Updates - 'Baaghi 3' trolled on Twitter

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. The film marked the return of Tiger Shroff in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh is seen essaying the role of Tiger’s brother whereas Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady of Baaghi 3. The story revolves around Ronnie, who stands up against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

Also Read| 'Baaghi 3' BO Collections: Tiger Shroff-starrer Crosses Rs 50 Cr Mark In Its First Weekend

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
MP
MP CONGRESS: 'UNITED AND SECURE'
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
Nawab Malik
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS BJP