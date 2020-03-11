Baaghi 3 Box Office Collections: Tiger Shroff's Film Stands Strong Post Holi

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. It was one of the most anticipated movies after its trailer release as the last two installments were a big commercial success. Baaghi 3 received mixed reviews from the audience after it released on March 6, 2020. It emerged as the highest opener of 2020. Take a look at the box office collection of Baaghi 3 on Day 5.

Baaghi 3 box office collections

Baaghi 3 had a great start on its first day of release. The movie minted a total of ₹17 crores approximately. However, it slowed down on Saturday. The movie again managed to do a fair business on Sunday and finally entered the ₹50 crore club.

Baaghi 3 had a fair hold on Monday as it collected a total of ₹8 crores approximately. Since Tuesday was Holi, it was anticipated the movie may show a rise in its collection and it actually managed to do so. Reportedly, the movie showed good growth from the evening shows due to Holi and has raked in ₹14.01 crores approximately. The total net collection of the movie till now is ₹76.90 crores approximately.

#Baaghi3 stands steady on Day 4... Single screens + plexes outside metros good... Should post strong numbers today [#Holi], post 3 pm onwards... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr. Total: ₹ 62.89 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2020

Baaghi 3 released in 4400 screens in India and 1100 screens in the overseas market with a worldwide total of 5500 screens. Reportedly, this made Baaghi 3 Tiger Shroff's widest release. The movie has brought in Rs 13.03 crores from the international markets, as per reports.

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. The film marked the return of Tiger Shroff in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh is seen essaying the role of Tiger’s brother whereas Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady of Baaghi 3. The story revolves around Ronnie, who stands up against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

