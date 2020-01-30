Baaghi 3 Shoot Wraps Up With The Cast And Crew Cutting Cakes; See Pics

Baaghi released in 2016 with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The movie was a huge success at the box office and makers immediately announced a sequel of it. The sequel to Baaghi, Baaghi 2 exceeded everyone’s expectations and became one of the biggest hits of 2018. The film raked in over ₹165 Crores at the box office.

Baaghi 3 was announced way before the second film’s release. The makers also unveiled the poster which had a positive response from the fans. Recently it was learned that Jackie Shroff will also be joining the cast for an important role in the film Baaghi 3.

Baaghi 3 marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor in the film franchise. The actor who was part of the first film will be seen again in the third installment of the successful franchise. Shraddha Kapoor recently took to social media to announce the wrap up of the film’s shoot.

Shraddha posted a picture with a heartfelt note in the caption. In the picture actors and crew of the film are seen together to cut the cake. There were a total of six cakes in the picture with Baaghi 3 written on all of them. The cakes looked delicious with the cast and crew ready to hop on them. Shraddha captioned the picture as, “Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time 💟”

Tiger’s last movie was War. He was seen along with Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The audience liked the pairing and both the actor’s performances in the film. War turned out to be the highest-grossing movie of 2019 with over ₹300 Crores collection at the box office. Baaghi 3 is the story of two brothers played by Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh and how one of them overpowers other. Reportedly the film will have three villains with some never-seen-before action.

