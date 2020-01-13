Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi 3' Shoot Forced To Cancel In Delhi Due To JNU Protests

The current situation in the capital of India has evidently disrupted the film industry to some extent. Many films that were scheduled to shoot in Delhi have been affected as the scenario is growing displeasing day by day.

To sum things up, the tension in Delhi has been raging with no signs to slow down which has affected various shooting scheduled of multiple projects. Now, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 has also been affected by the same.

Baaghi 3 shoots cancelled in Delhi

Baaghi 3 was scheduled to shoot in Delhi from December 2019 to January 2020. But due to the current situations of the city, the shoot was cancelled. This has reportedly now happened with three films featuring A-list stars.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao were shooting for White Tiger in Delhi before situations became sensitive, but were asked to cancel the shoot later. As per reports, a number of film shoots have been rescheduled or have been moved to other cities.

Reports further suggest that a number of producers had applied for full-day shoot permissions. But the crews were only granted to shoot for two-three hours in New and Central Delhi districts. The permission to shoot films at the India Gate will reportedly now only be granted after Republic Day.

Though permissions to shoot in Delhi in specific locations are reportedly being granted to various production houses, roadblocks and traffic conditions have made it difficult to shoot.

It is speculated that the film will resume its shooting now in Jaipur instead of Delhi. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will lead the film with Riteish Deshmukh cast in a negative role.

