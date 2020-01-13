Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Learned Judo And Martial Arts For Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3'

Shraddha Kapoor, who had a gleaming 2019, is all set for 2020. The actor, who is busy promoting Remo D' Souza's Street Dancer 3D with her co-star Varun Dhawan, in a recent interview revealed some interesting facts about her upcoming movie, Baaghi 3. Read to know more.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Shares THESE Similarities With Prabhudheva's ABCD

Also Read | WATCH: Team 'Street Dancer 3D' Returns To Mumbai After Promotions At Ahemdabad

Shraddha Kapoor on Baaghi 3 and her preparation for Street Dancer 3D

In a tete-e-tete conversation with a leading online portal, the actor revealed that she will be performing high-octane action sequences in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 for which, Shraddha Kapoor had to go through rigorous training.

According to Kapoor, she learned judo and mixed martial arts for Baaghi 3. The action-thriller, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, is reportedly in the pre-production stage.

Further in the interview, the actor discussed about her role, Inayat, in Street Dancer 3D.



Also Read | Salman Yusuff Khan's Age, Career | All Details About The 'Street Dancer 3D' Actor



Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the role of Inayat in the film, is seen performing some killer moves in the recently released song, Illegal Weapon 2.0. The song that has turned into a chartbuster, has turned out to one of the most popular songs of Kapoor. The actor, in her interview, revealed how she went through rigorous training to perfect dance steps. She also revealed she tried tooth and nail to grasp different dance skills, to match steps to Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva.

The upcoming movie that is slated to hit the marquee on January 24, 2020, also features Nora Fatehi, Punit Phatak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Dharmesh Yelande's Aspiring Journey From 'Dance India Dance 2' To 'Street Dancer 3D'

Image Source: PR Agency

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.