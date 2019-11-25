Tiger Shroff Shares Pictures Of Scrapes And Minor Cuts He Suffered From Baaghi 3 Shooting

Tiger Shroff who is enjoying all the success after blockbuster hit film War is already gearing up for his next Baaghi 3. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the minor cuts and bruises he suffered while shooting the climax of Baaghi 3 in Serbia. The actor has been sweating it out in the gym and has been sharing some videos of his ripped physique for the film.

Tiger Shroff is a spitting image of father Jackie Shroff; shares comparison picture

According to a media report, kicks, flips, and punches are being designed by the International team in consultation with Tiger, Sajid and Ahmed. The reports also suggest that Tiger aced the complicated stunts in the first take itself.

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff flaunts his ripped physique as he gears up for climax shoot

Baaghi 3

Tiger and Shraddha had featured in the first installment of Baaghi in 2006. The movie was a success at the box office. He was then seen opposite Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 that released in 2018. The second installment turned out to be a bigger hit than the first, as this one even entered the Rs 100-crore club. The third installment of the franchise will be hitting the screens on March 6. 2020. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who had also helmed Baaghi 2.

'War': Tiger Shroff imagines his dream sequence, Bollywood goes gaga

"The entire team of 'Baaghi' is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha's pair was extremely loved in 'Baaghi' and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together," Sajid said in a statement. Ankita Lokhande will also star in Baaghi 3 while Riteish Deshmukh plays a cop and Tiger's brother in the film. Deshmukh will leave for Serbia on December 1.

Krishna Shroff shares poem written by 16-year-old Tiger Shroff, netizens stunned

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.