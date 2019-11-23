Tiger Shroff Is A Spitting Image Of Father Jackie Shroff; Shares Comparison Picture

Tiger Shroff shared a look from 'Baaghi 3' sets and compared it with his father Jackie Shroff's old picture and yes, they look similar. The actor was shooting for the climax scene in Serbia. From their jawline to the stubble, Tiger is a spitting image of his father. Take a look -

JACKIE'S ADVICE TO TIGER

In an interview with a leading publication, Tiger Shroff revealed the one advice his father Jackie Shroff gave him. He said: "He told me, ‘Listen more and speak less’. There are many other things that he has told me and all of them have helped me sail through." The actor also revealed that he doesn't consult him when it comes to work. He said, "No, we don’t discuss work at home. It’s just the basic stuff that we talk about. I think somewhere he trusts my decisions. The one person I turn to for career advice is [producer] Sajid Nadiadwala; he is my mentor."

In another interview, Tiger said, "Every son’s first hero is his father, and in my case, my father is actually a hero. I’ve always been fascinated with him, and I was in awe of everything he did."

Baaghi 3

Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who helmed "Baaghi 2", will return to the director's chair for the threequel. The sequel to the 2018 film, which starred Disha Patani opposite Tiger, is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film will also feature Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger.

"The entire team of 'Baaghi' is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha's pair was extremely loved in 'Baaghi' and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together," Sajid said in a statement. Ankita Lokhande will also star in Baaghi 3 while Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger's brother in the film.

