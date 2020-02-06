Tiger Shroff Says “Main Phod Dunga” In Baaghi 3, Opens Up A Floodgate Of Hilarious Memes

Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan. It stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The trailer of the film has been released. Soon after that, it was turned into a meme material.

Baaghi 3 trailer shows Tiger Shroff as a man who is up against a whole nation to save his brother. Some Twitterati connected the trailer action sequences to Hollywood superhero characters like Wonder Woman and Captain America. Others speculated that the film has a bit similar plot with War and Tiger Zinda Hai. Check out a few memes below.

Baaghi 3 trailer memes

Indian Dads after each result of their not so brilliant kid: #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/0N5JqG3oOu — Tanmayyy🚫 (@agrwal_tanmay) February 6, 2020

Whenever Daya from CID sees a door. #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/i86nARYCKS — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer

When I see kids are playing with balloons

Me: pic.twitter.com/oyoycQ3x33 — Prince Patel (@3princecharming) February 6, 2020

Watch Baaghi 3 trailer

After the success of Baaghi (2016), the film was turned into a franchise with Baaghi 2 (2018) and the makers soon announced the third film. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second instalment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

