Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Action Bonanza Hints Big Twist As He 'takes On A Country'

After wowing audiences with War last year alongside Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff has taken centre-stage yet again by unveiling the third installment of Baaghi. Just as the first few posters suggested, the action is all set to be amplified. Shraddha Kapoor is seen making a return to the film replacing Disha Patani. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh is playing the role of Tiger's brother.

READ: 'Baaghi 3' Motion Poster Is Out; Check Tiger Shroff's Instagram Post

The trailer gives away the story of Ronnie and Vikram, the two brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie has always come to the rescue Vikram in times of need. It all begins when a certain turn in events, leads Vikram to travel abroad for his career.

On this trip, Vikram gets kidnapped by people who are 'not to be messed with'. Over a video call, Ronnie (Tiger) witnesses his brother getting beaten and kidnapped. Tiger as Ronnie will do whatever it takes to destroy anyone and anything that stands in the way of Vikram’s safety. Within minutes of the incident, Ronnie goes on a rampage of destruction to see his brother safe again, even if it means that he independently has to take on an entire country. (Syria). Watch the trailer below-

READ: Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi 3' First Poster Out; Reveals Ronnie's 'strongest Enemy'

Baaghi 3 trailer:

The latest instalment, Baaghi 3 sees Tiger Shroff’s real-life father Jackie Shroff play his reel life father. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

READ: Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi 3' Shoot Forced To Cancel In Delhi Due To JNU Protests

READ: Disha Patani And Hrithik Roshan Go Gaga Over Tiger Shroff's First Look From 'Baaghi 3'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.