Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Win Internet With THESE Memes

2020 is proving to be the year where social media will be at its peak with hilarious memes and trends that brands have been coming up with of late. The latest to join the league is the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' meme challenge. In this, users have to post four pictures in a collage depicting how one would portray themselves on all the four social media platforms. The whole internet, including leading brands like Netflix, has left no stone unturned to be a part of the latest internet trend including our Bollywood celebrities.

Celebrities become a part of the latest social media meme challenge

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana added his own share of fun to the meme by including one more section of movies in the image

Arjun Kapoor shared two memes of himself taking part in the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder' meme challenge. One of them even showed his transformation from fat to fab

Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share his various “rang” in the meme challenge

Marjaavan actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a GIF of his different looks on all the social media platforms in the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder' meme challenge.

Our favourite characters from FRIENDS were not spared from the challenge as well and the result is super hilarious

The Jonas brothers shared their “versatile” meme as well

Michelin Star chef Gordon Ramsay shared his meme on Instagram with the caption, “Chefs can get out of the kitchen some times....”

Ellen DeGeneres managed to tickle our funny bone this time as well

