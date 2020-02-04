Memes On 'Love Aaj Kal' & Other Movies That Flooded Internet In January 2020

In the time of social media, films are often subject to trolls, memes, and gags. Nowadays as soon as a film poster, teaser or trailer release, so does the start of memes following it. In January 2020, some movies and movie stars have managed to grab the limelight, which flooded the internet with some hilarious memes. Take a look

January 2020-The Memes Re-cap

Love Aaj Kal Memes

Ever since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal 2 released, memes about it started pouring in on social media from everywhere. Love Aaj Kal 2 is directed by well-known director Imtiaz Ali. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, this film has been in the news since its inception, primarily due to rumoured real-life romance between the lead pair of the film. Check out some hilarious Love Aaj Kal 2 memes-

#LoveAajKal



Audience after seeing same repeated love story in every #ImtiazAli film: pic.twitter.com/SfNVCiDpwE — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) January 17, 2020

Saif Ali Khan's Memes

Apart from films, a movie star who made headlines in January 2020, and enthralled a set of memes for his comment was Saif Ali Khan. The Chote Nawab of Bollywood made a controversial statement about India. He said "there was no concept of India until British gave it one". This did not go down well with the netizens and a set of Saif Ali Khan memes has been doing the rounds ever since on twitter. Take a look some Saif Ali Khan Memes-

#ThereWasNoConceptOf Breaking records in all over india before this pic.twitter.com/BqQU2uTet5 — Mahanati ➐ (@Mahanatiii) January 23, 2020

Malang Memes

Malang is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2020. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Keemu and Disha Patani. The story is about a much-in-love couple who face some unexpected twists and turns in life and eventually gets into legal trouble. As soon as the trailer of the film was released on social media, fans couldn't keep their calm and set a memes spree on Twitter. Especially the dialogue is, “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai" kickstarted dozens of Malang memes

#MalangTrailer

Me to 2020 : please be kind

Meanwhile 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rrf8EhfGlY — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) January 6, 2020

When you propose her and she said “Kal soch ke bataungi”

You to your excited heart: #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/hq1vFU8epb — Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) January 6, 2020

