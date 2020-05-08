Sharman Joshi Says Asha Negi's Awkwardness During Intimate Scenes Was 'nice'; Here's Why

Unlike scenes of the previous era, where brushing of two flowers used to be shown to symbolise intimacy, kissing scenes have become prevalent in recent times. However, some stars have been strictly against it, like Salman Khan. On the other hand, some have broken their so-called ‘no kissing’ condition in recent times.

READ: Asha Negi Talks About Her Kissing Scene From 'Baarish Season 2', Says It Was Awkward

One of them is Asha Negi, who shot for a kissing scene for the first time in Baarish. At the same time, her co-star Sharman Joshi has kissed Gul Panag, Chitrangda Singh and Zareen Khan on screen. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sharman opened up on the discomfort that Asha had over the scenes in their web series.

The actor recalled how Asha told their co-star Priya Banerjee not to come on the sets on the day the scenes were being shot. Sharman shared how Priya too felt that even he would feel awkward due to Asha’s discomfort. Sharman also stated that previously, he thought he’d be chivalrous and make the woman comfortable during such scenes However, he said all his previous co-stars were comfortable, so he used to get awkward. Sharman said it was the opposite in case of Asha. The Rang De Basanti star felt his co-stars awkwardness was ‘nice’ for him, because he got to be the ‘man in command.’

Baarish

Meanwhile, the second season of Baarish premiered on Zee 5 on Wednesday. This time, the characters of Anuj and Gauravi play a married couple. The Ekta Kapoor show is directed by Nandita Mehra.

