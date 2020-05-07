Asha Negi Talks About Her Kissing Scene From 'Baarish Season 2', Says It Was Awkward

Asha Negi recently talked about her show Baarish Season 2. The show stars Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the lead roles and the story of the show revolves around the ups and downs in Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi's (Asha Negi) love story. Asha Negi was on a live session interview and she was asked about the toughest scene from the show and she highlighted one of the scenes from the show that made her feel awkward.

Asha Negi's toughest scene from Baarish Season 2

Asha Negi said that her toughest scene was a kissing scene between her and her co-star Sharman Joshi. She also said that it was her first on-screen kiss and that she was nervous about it. She added that Nandita Mehra, who is the director of the show, made her very comfortable. As per reports, Priya Banerjee, who plays the role of Shreya Mehta on the show, was supposed to meet Asha Negi on the sets but Asha asked her not to come as she had a kissing scene and she was feeling shy. Priya was quoted saying that when Asha Negi told her not to come, she thought something serious might have happened. When Asha revealed her scene, Priya said that she has never seen anybody so nervous for an on-screen kiss.

Reportedly, Sharman Joshi had a different take on the situation as he has had a few kissing scenes in movies. The actor also got awkward about it when he came to know about the situation. Sharman thanked Priya Banerjee who made him and Asha feel comfortable. And in the end, the scene was shot. Baarish Season 2 is created by Ekta Kapoor and written by Aayush Agarwal. Baarish Season 2 streams on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

