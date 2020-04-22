Here Is A Look At Asha Negi & Rithik Dhanjani's Massive Net Worth; Details Here

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani were known as one of the most lovely couples of the entertainment industry. There have been rumours about their split after a relationship of 6 years. The two met on the sets of the TV show Pavitra Rishta. Many wondered what was the net worth of the lovely couple when they were together.

ALSO READ | Asha Negi Responds To Breakup Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani; Asks 'what Is Going On?'

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's combined net worth:

Asha Negi's net worth

Asha Negi started her career with the TV show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina and then later came in a negative role of Apeksha Malhotra. Asha Negi's breakthrough TV show was Pavitra Rishta in the year 2011. She also won the 2014 season of the show Nach Baliye 6 along with her partner Rithvik Dhanjani. Asha's net worth as per various media reports is estimated to be between $1 Million to $5 Million.

ALSO READ | 'Pavitra Rishta' Stars Asha Negi And Rithvik Dhanjani Part Ways? Details Inside

Rithvik Dhanjani's net worth

Rithvik Dhanjani also earned his fame almost immediately and became one of the most well-known names of the TV industry. He started his career with two negative roles. He first started in the show Bandini in the role of Parth. He also essayed the role of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani as a wolf who was in love with the female protagonist. His third role was of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. As per media reports, Rithvik Dhanjani's net worth is estimated to be between $1 Million to $5 Million.

ALSO READ | Asha Negi And Karan Wahi Are Setting Some Major BFF Goals For Us! TELEVISION NEWS

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's combined net worth

While the net worths of the star couple are estimated to be under the same range. An average of the two estimated numbers can be calculated to $5 million.

ALSO READ | Rithvik Dhanjani Receives An Adorable Birthday Wish From Asha Negi

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Quotes On Heartbreak And Moving On, Breakup Rumours Grow Stronger

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.