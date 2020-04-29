How Sharman Joshi Is Related To Prem Chopra; Check Full Details Inside

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi recently turned 41 yesterday. He is a widely known face in the Bollywood industry. He has always mesmerised the audience with his stellar performances. Some of his best performances to-date came in movies like Xcuse Me (2003), Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Rang De Basanti (2006), Life in a ...Metro (2007) and 3 Idiots (2009).

Sharman Joshi has not only appeared in movies but also television series including hosting for PokerFace: Dil Sachcha Chehra Jhootha in 2009. Several other memorable performances of the actor in TV and web series came in Baarish and Gubbare. His works are massively revered amongst the audience. However, there is yet another thing that grabs the attention of the audience and that is his relation with veteran actor Prem Chopra. Here's how 3 Idiots star Sharman Joshi is related to Do Anjaane actor Prem Chopra.

Sharman Joshi's relation with Prem Chopra

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi shares a very interesting relationship with Do Anjaane actor Prem Chopra. Many may not even be aware of their family connection. Golmaal actor Sharman Joshi is married to Koi..Mil Gaya actor Prem Chopra's daughter. The 3 Idiots actor is the son-in-law of Prem Chopra.

Prem Chopra is married to Uma Chopra. The two have three daughters: Prerna Chopra, Punita Chopra, and Rakita Chopra. Sharman Joshi is married to Prerna Chopra, one of the daughters of Prem Chopra and Uma Chopra.

