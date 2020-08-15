Baba Ramdev prays for Sushant Singh Rajput, says, 'Family's pain is soul-stirring'

It’s not just the fans, netizens and family members, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has deeply impacted people of various fields. Apart from stars of the film industry, sportspersons and politicians have also expressed their displeasure of the investigation and demanded a thorough probe into the matter. The latest celebrity to do so was Baba Ramdev, who joined the global movement praying for the late star.

Baba Ramdev prays for Sushant

As Sushant’s family led the #GlobalPrayers4SSR movement, Baba Ramdev too performed rituals at his Patanjali centre in Haridwar. The Yoga Guru and entrepreneur also said, “I spoke to Sushant’s family, it was soul-stirring for me to hear their pain. We are praying for Sushant’s soul, may the Almighty give peace to the soul and his family receives justice. They have been knocking on various doors without much success."

With Independence Day also being celebrated on Sunday, he added, “Independence Day is all about receiving justice, so that there is no injustice and everyone has the right to live with freedom. The killers took his life away, but at least one can hope for peace for the departed soul.”

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta had shared a throwback video from Sushant’s prayer meet at their home in Patna. They were heard reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, and Shweta also wrote the same words in her caption. Sushant’s former co-stars like Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon and numerous other stars also supported the movement.

Previously, Shweta, Kriti, Ankita and many others like Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra had supported Republic TV’s CBIForSSR campaign. Many of them had held placards and posted pictures and videos on social media, seeking a CBI probe into the death.

