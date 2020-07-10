Vikas Dubey's Encounter Gets Ramdev's Backing: 'His Kind Must Meet Fate Regardless Of Law'

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday, while reacting to the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey by Uttar Pradesh Police, said that the fate of such people should end "in this way only". Ramdev said that the constitution, law, court, and democracy are there only to give "justice to the gentlemen and punish the wicked. Whatever be the method."

'Whatever be the method'

Taking to Twitter, along with a video message, Ramdev wrote, "Similar to Vikas Dubey, the remaining filth of politics and criminals' alliance should also be cleared like this."

Dubey was killed by the cops after he was trying to escape soon after a police vehicle carrying him overturned on their way back to Kanpur. Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said.

'He was declared dead in the hospital'

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said that the accident took place in the morning when it was raining heavily and the police vehicle overturned near Kanpur. Agarwal said Dubey tried to flee with the inspector's pistol but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire.

READ | Cong's Priyanka Vadra after Vikas Dubey's encounter: 'What about those who protected him'

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The gangster was the prime accused in the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed. "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital," ADG Kanpur range J N Singh said. The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries", but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would be revealed in the post-mortem report.

READ | Vikas Dubey encounter LIVE updates: Gangster's body sent for autopsy, police briefing soon

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3. Earlier, five members of the Dubey gang were killed in separate encounters.

Vikas Dubey, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on information leading to his arrest, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

READ | Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter after car overturns in Kanpur a day after arrest

READ | Vikas Dubey encounter: From vehicle's crash to gangster's escape & death - how it happened

(With agency inputs)