Babil Khan Wishes Mother Sutapa Sikdar On Birthday; Calls Her 'Queen'

On the occasion of Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar’s birthday, son Babil Khan posted two lovely pictures of his mother on social media. As Babil posted the photos, many of his social media followers along with the fans of his father sent warm wishes to his mother on her birthday. Have a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram and see what he posted.

Babil Khan’s wishes on Sutapa's birthday

Babil Khan recently took to his Instagram handle and posted these adorable pictures on the occasion of his mother’s birthday. In the first picture he shared, his mother Sutapa Sikdar can be seen sitting on a chair wearing a woollen cap and a green top with black pants. In the next picture, Babil Khan shared a perfect moment of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar spending some quality time sitting on a rock.

In the caption, he stated how it was his queen’s birthday and added a red heart symbol next to it. Many of his fans and followers took to his Instagram post to wish her mother a happy birthday and sent heartwarming wishes to her. They even added tons of hearts and heart-eyed emojis next to their birthday wishes to express their affection towards her. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Babil Khan’s Instagram post.

Also Read Radhika Madan Recalls Working With Irrfan Khan, Says 'Angrezi Medium' Remains Special

Also Read Irrfan's Son Babil & Wife Sutapa Sikdar Attend IFFI Goa, Call It A 'Beautiful Catharsis'



Babil Khan also wished his father Irrfan Khan in the most adorable way a few weeks ago. He shared this candid video clip in which his father, mother and brother were trying to facetime him and giggling throughout. He wrote a heartfelt message for his father in the caption stating how he never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations and that is why he does not remember anyone’s birthday as he never remembered his. He then added how it was just normal to them what seemed absurd from the outside, as they celebrated every day bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche. Babil then stated that on the occasion of his father’s birthday, his mother would have reminded him but this time, he could not forget his birthday even if he tried. In the end, he gave a shoutout to all the technologically inept parents and asked the fans to notice in the video that his parents did not finish saying that they miss him.

Also Read Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Reveals His Peculiar Habit, Has Question For Him On Her Birthday

Also Read Babil Khan Watches 'Baba' Irrfan Khan's Role In 'The Darjeeling Limited'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.