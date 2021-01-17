Radhika Madan Recalls Working With Irrfan Khan, Says 'Angrezi Medium' Remains Special

Actress Radhika Madan who played the lead, opposite Irrfan Khan in film Angrezi Medium, recently spoke about her experiences of sharing screen space with the legendary actor. During her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress considered it a great opportunity to work with such a great actor during an early stage of her career. Radhika even mentioned the emotional strings that are attached to the film every time she watches it. Radhika renumerated some memories of making the film” with the actor and calls it "emotional and painful".

Radhika Madan shares working with Irrfan Khan

The Pataakha fame actress looked back at her time with Irrfan Khan when his fans were hoping and praying for the actor to recover from his illness. The actress recalled that the entire team ran short of words and was completely shocked after they heard the news of his demise. The actress further said that though the entire team unit and the team was mentally prepared about his condition as the director Homi had told her about Irrfan leaving for the hospital as he hasn’t been keeping well, all thought that he would fight this like a warrior. Radhika said that when she heard about the demise of her co-actor, her heart sank and it took her some time to get over with the news and accept the hard reality.

Radhika who is completely in awe of Irrfan’s acting skills shared that she desires to celebrate him and his iconic work. According to her, Irrfan is one of the actors who inspired her to dream, stand through the tides, and get over them. She added that his unconventional and courageous choices are something that she wanted to inherit in her career. She elucidated and said that she wanted to be as fearless as him which motivated her towards the craft. Radhika at last concluded and wrote that she still cherishes every moment spent with him.



Radhika also shared her interaction with Irrfan on the sets of the film and said that the two stars had some really interesting conversations and she felt fortunate to see him perform live in front of him. She further said that there is much more to him than just the performer that he was. At last, she concluded and said that Angrezi Medium would remain special for not just the kind of opportunity she got, but the team she worked with and how much people loved watching her on-screen.

