Babil Khan Watches 'Baba' Irrfan Khan's Role In 'The Darjeeling Limited'

Having made a decision to follow his late father Irrfan Khan’s footsteps, Babil Khan frequently posts on his Instagram about him. Even almost a year after his death, Irrfan’s fans have been struggling to come in terms with his passing. Many of them follow his son Babil on social media, who ensures to remember his father every now and then, giving his fans glimpses of the actor’s throwback moments. He has recently posted a couple of pictures of himself watching his father Irrfan Khan’s role in Darjeeling Limited. Have a look at them.

Babil Khan watches father Irrfan Khan’s role in Darjeeling Limited

Babil Khan leaves no opportunity in remembering and paying a tribute to his father Irrfan Khan on social media. He is often seen posting old memories of the actor and Irrfan’s fans join him in remembering him. He has now posted a few pictures of himself as he watched his father’s role in the film The Darjeeling Limited. Many people may have not been aware of his role in this film, as it came out more than a decade ago with only a small screen time given to Irrfan.

The actor did only a small cameo role in the film, but it was enough to put a smile on his son’s face as he watched his father’s performance. He wrote in the caption of his post, “Watching baba for 30 seconds in Darjeeling limited”. Babil’s followers on Instagram praised Irrfan and showed him love an affection. Some even commented on the striking facial similarities that Babil bears with his father. Many netizens also commented about their own experience of watching some of the other hit Irrfan Khan’s movies.

Image source: Babil Khan's Instagram comments

Irrfan Khan tragically passed away last year on April 29, following a long fight with a terminal illness. The late actor was going through a colon infection after the diagnosis of his tumour. He passed away just a few days after his mother’s death. The news of his passing immersed the world of cinema, especially the Indian cinema in sorrow and was followed by tributes by millions of his fans all across the world.

