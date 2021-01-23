Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa reveals his peculiar habit, has question for him on her birthday

Memories of loved ones who have passed away are often stronger on special occasions, as the moments spent with them come to mind. For Sutapa Sikdar, there was an interesting trait about husband Irrfan Khan, that she remembered on her birthday on Saturday. She fondly recalled how the late actor could never remember birthdays and asked if he did so again.

Sutapa Sikdar’s heartwarming message for Irrfan Khan on her birthday

Sutapa Sikdar remembered how Irrfan got ‘kind of embarrassed’ about forgetting birthdays ‘of late.’ The screenwriter-producer asked if with ‘some other energies’, he could remember her birthday this time, or he continued to forget it from 'up.'

Sharing that he used to always wonder about the ‘other world’ when he was alive, she asked him how was it ‘up there.’ In a loving manner, she posted a photo when he had similarly forgotten her birthday.

Sutapa often recalls her memories with Irrfan, leaving fans of the Piku star emotional. Right from memories from their visit to Kolkata, remembering him through the fragrance of the flowers in the garden oN Diwali with a little Babil, their son, a revisit to the golden moments leaving their fans awestruck.

Babil, too, is known to regularly share throwback pictures and videos of his father. Incidentally, he too had remembered the late actor’s lack of interest in remembering birthdays, a habit that he also ended up having.

On Irrfan’s birth anniversary on January 7, Babil had written, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours."

"It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried." Babil wrote.

He added, "It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me."

Meanwhile, Irrfan, who passed away of cancer last year, was honoured with a tribute during the ongoing International Film Festival of India. His movie Paan Singh Tomar, that won him the National Award, was screened at the festival.

IFFI To Pay Homage To Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman

