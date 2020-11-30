Babil Shares Hilarious Meme Of Irrfan Khan That The Actor Sent Him 'long Time Ago'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to his Instagram handle to share his father's meme that he himself sent to his son. "He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago," he wrote.

The picture shows Irrfan in a bathrobe clubbed with a jacket and tagged as "Man" while the second half shows Irrfan in a quirky outfit decked up for an award show and tagged as "GQ MAN". The picture received over 15,000 likes just in a few hours.

A user Roshini Kumar dropped a comment saying, "Omg cutest!!! I was at these awards and there was this best-dressed category as well and while everyone else was in just suits and regular formals he was wearing this amazing ensemble completely standing out! I was so mesmerised as I walked in - with his aura as well and I couldn’t take my eyes off him, for real! Kinda regret not going up to him and telling him how great he looked that night."

This is not the first time that Babil has shared a memory of his father on social media. Earlier, he shared an old video of himself with his family. In the video, Babil can be seen with his mother Sutapa Sikdar, and his sibling Ayaan Khan. The video was shot by Irrfan Khan. In the caption for the video, he spoke about the funny story behind the video. In the post, Irrfan seems to be taking a video, while everybody thought it to be a photo and son, Ayaan Khan was the last one to realize the same.

In his caption, Babil wrote that Baba (Irrfan Khan) used to think that it was very funny to record videos while saying that he would take a picture, Ayaan being the one who always realized this late. This post crossed more than twenty thousand views in no time.

