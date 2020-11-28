Babil Khan Stuns Fan With A Laid Back Picture Of Himself, Fans Shower Love

Actor Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share with fans a couple of pictures of himself sporting a white hoodie. The post also featured a cryptic caption which read '17 years later'.Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same:

Babil Khan's Photos

In the first picture, fans can spot him lying on the bed with his head resting on his hands. He is seen sporting a woollen hoodie and a white t-shirt. The actor looks like he is lost or waiting for someone. Even though the background is blurred fans can spot a window with blue curtains on it. In the next picture, he is seen sitting on a chair. The actor is still looking somewhere else but is seen smiling. Babil's hair looks quite messy as well but it suits him quite well.

Many fans liked the post and left positive remarks in the comments. One fan added that he looked quite well and another fan mentioned that he loved his jacket. One fan was pleased to see a recent picture of his. Take a look:

Babil Khan is not very active on Instagram and rarely posts any pictures of himself. In one of his last posts, fans can spot the picture of a young Babil Khan. The post is caption mentions that the picture was clicked by his late father Irrfan Khan. Babil can be seen playing with paint in the post. In the next picture, the actor revealed what he made. Many fans liked the post and added that they loved how 'cute' the actor looked. Take a look:

Babil has also added a few pictures of his late father on his Instagram. In one of his posts, Irrfan can be seen holding on to a male peacock while he sports a blue suit. The caption mentioned - 'I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again'. Take a look:

