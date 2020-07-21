Babita Phogat Joins Online Campaign #NationStandsWithKangana, Calls Her 'lioness'

Babita Phogat on Tuesday, July 20, extended her support to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and joined the online campaign #NationStandsWithKangana, which was started by the actor's fans after her interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

In a social media post, Babita Phogat asserted Kangana Ranaut as a lioness and called her a strong-headed and brave woman. Babita Phogat wrote: "Ek sherni sab pe bhaari padhti dikhayi de rahi hai." (sic)

Check out Babita Phogat's post:

एक शेरनी सब पर भारी पड़ती दिखाई दे रहीहै।#NationStandsWithKangana — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) July 20, 2020

Recently, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on Republic Media Network, where she made some shocking revelations about the film industry, and what led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana Ranaut held a famous director and journalist responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and several other filmmakers and producers of holding a nexus of power.

Following Kangana Ranaut's interview, a social media campaign- #NationStandsWithKangana was started on social media, where umpteen number of social media users applauded the actor's boldness. Joining the #NationStandsWithKangana was Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, who extended her support towards Kangana and asserted a loud and brave tweet on her social media.

Kangana Ranaut's latest interview on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and more:

Babita Phogat, who ventured into politics last year, is actively propagating her point of views through her social media. Babita Phogat quit her job with Haryana Police in 2019 to join politics. Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Phogat had joined BJP in August 2019.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, among others, paid homage to the actor.

