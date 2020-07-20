Fans Trend #NationStandsWithKangana As Kangana Takes On Actors 'supporting Nepotism'

Kangana Ranaut is one of those celebrities who have been vocal about nepotism in Bollywood. Recently in an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, she called out other actors, who according to her, also support nepotism. In the list were Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu and of late, Kangana is at a Twitter war with the latter. However, nothing seems to deter her fans as they trend #NationStandsWithKangana.

In the interview, Kangana Ranaut spoke about nepotism. She also called out actors, star kids and directors for keeping up the practice of nepotism. Impressed fans started trending #NationStandsWithKangana. Take a look at the tweets:

Real talent fake superstar#NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/H7yW8LvNUn — ♠️MÖD€®Ñ भूतनी♠️ (@ModernBhutni) July 20, 2020

She is such a Strong Lady or I can say Iron Lady. One should be so Strong or Dare to take names and point this is right this is wrong.



She is Straight, Honest and Very Clear in Thinking. #NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/5QvRRGFBLI — Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) July 20, 2020

Tigress And The Real Queen Of Bollywood #NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/nN4AdtXiUE — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) July 20, 2020

Yes. Always I stand with 👇



If you stand then retweet 👇#NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/54RZ4IRMFr — Mishraji👁️‍🗨️💌 (@Rahul32649739) July 20, 2020

The only actress who is still fighting to get justice to Sushant Rajput, Kangana and Khan Bank want to defeat them#NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/PH7Wf0Qpr1 — राजपूत (@_Real40) July 20, 2020

Every time I hear Kangana my respect for her and hatred for the rest of Bloodywood grows manifold.🙌



The Bloodywood Mafia is back in action to defame Kangana.



Job less B-grade actresses r working hard to pull her down fot taking stand agnst this Mafia.#NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/r6lahcWBDq — Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) July 20, 2020

I think everyone must have found their answer by reading the three lines below.what is Kangana's position in bollywood.. and what's the position of those who are chaploos of mafiyas #WorldSeekingJusticeForSSR

We all r wid u kangna @taapsee #NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/mNewVxWoyM — Only For Sushant (@ImDreamer67) July 20, 2020

#NationStandsWithKangana

Kangana has A Real "Heroism"

She Is Nothing Less Than A Robust "Mumna Bhai" pic.twitter.com/c47NauU8Qo — अशोक भारत चौधरी 🇮🇳उग्र भगवा राष्ट्रवाद (@Ashokku47487877) July 20, 2020

I did watch the Kangana Ranaut interview on Republic with Arnab, Fully Appreciate the guts of this great actress, this is what is needed even if one is alone Truth will always be the winner..A lesson for all. #NationStandsWithKangana — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) July 20, 2020

#NationStandsWithKangana is trending on the top spot on Twitter. Kangana Ranaut's team shared the image on Twitter and also spoke about the actor feeling overwhelmed by the response of her fans. The tweet also urged everyone to stand together and get justice for the late actor, Sushant Singh RajputTake a look at the tweet here:

#NationStandsWithKangana is trending on #1

Kangana Ranaut is overwhelmed with the love and support showered at her and very grateful about it but unfortunately some people want to change the narrative. We need to stand together and get Sushant justice. pic.twitter.com/StVUig70Sa — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut recently appeared in an interview with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief, Arnab Goswami and boldly opened up about her views on nepotism. She did not mince her words and spoke out her views and opinions blatantly. She also called out several people from the film industry for keeping up the practice of nepotism and others like Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu for supporting it. Kangana also accused others of sabotaging the career of the Dil Bechara star.

The actor had also shared several videos where she talked about how she and other "outsiders" have been victimised by nepotism in Bollywood. She also called out Taapsee Pannu for supporting nepotism being an "outsider". The two recently seem at loggerheads with each other on Twitter. Kangana has also called out Taapsee Pannu for not giving "solo hits" in her career so far.

Recently, a video had also surfaced on social media where a prominent director had bold statements about Kangana Ranaut. He had asked her to "leave Bollywood" if she feels victimised as no one is holding her at "gunpoint". The video surfaced soon after Kangana had mentioned it in the interview with Republic TV.

