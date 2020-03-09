'Baby Reham Karo Yaar': Ranveer Singh Gushes Over Deepika Padukone's Sand-kissed Pic

Deepika Padukone’s recent glamorous beach photoshoot with a popular magazine has set the internet ablaze. The Chhapaak actor has been time and again sharing a slew of pictures that are receiving trails of praises from fans. On Monday morning, Deepika Padukone shared yet another set of stunning pictures from her beach shoot. Not only fans, but husband Ranveer Singh is also flattered by Padukone’s pictures.

Deepika Padukone’s photos have left Ranveer Singh drooling

Deepika Padukone has been sharing pictures from her latest photoshoot since quite a few days now. On March 9, she shared another set of photographs that left fans smitten. Padukone can be seen shelling out some classy poses at the beach, while she gets all sand-kissed. Soon Ranveer Singh commented on the picture: ‘Baby reham karo yaar 🙏🏽’. Take a look.

In another picture, the Padmaavat actor can be seen flaunting her necklace. Not to miss her nude lip shade that adds so much glamour to her overall look. In a shimmery shrug, Deepika Padukone's photos define class.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was seen dressed in a frilly mermaid sea-green top with a beige coloured skirt. She teamed her outfit with the right accessories. Flaunting pristine water and blue skies, Deepika Padukone’s photos stormed the internet.

Meanwhile, after Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is all set to share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming Kapil Dev biopic- 83. The movie will trace ace cricketer Kapil Dev’s life journey, how he became the captain of the Indian Cricket team, and how he led his team to victory and garnered the 1983 Cricket World Cup. 83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

