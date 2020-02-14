Deepika Padukone Movies That Failed To Make An Impact At The Box Office

Deepika Padukone is an indispensable name in Bollywood today. She initiated her acting career in Hindi films with the release of Farhan Khan’s Hindi Drama, Om Shanti Om. She entered the Bollywood industry with the famous King Khan and carved a special place for herself with her debut performance.

The star has several awards and nominations to her name. However, in spite of enjoying such career highs, some of Deepika's movies did not manage to do much business at the box-office. Know all about them below-

Films of Deepika Padukone that failed to impress at the box office

Tamasha

Deepika Padukone starred in this 2015 release. The movie Tamasha was reportedly a flop and failed to impress at the box office. The plot of the movie revolves around a journey of someone who has lost his control in trying to follow acceptable conventions of society. The film is based on the central theme of abrasion and loss of self that occurs in an attempt to find oneself. Besides Deepika Padukone, the movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor.

Finding Fanny

Finding Fanny is a 2014 release, directed by Homi Adajania that was a big failure at the box office. The movie starred some popular actors in the lead roles such as Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dimple Kapadia. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who embarks on a road trip to find his lost love. But nobody knows if she is still alive or dead or just made-up. Finding Fanny is a funny but flop movie about Deepika Padukone.

Desi Boyz

Deepika Padukone starred in this 2011 release of Rohit Dhawan. This movie starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Chitrangda Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The plot of Desi Boyz revolves around two friends who lose their jobs and in desperate measures, take up a job of male-strippers.

