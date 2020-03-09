When Hina Khan's Dress Was Similar To Ranveer Singh's Outfit, See Pics

After Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, Hina Khan is now gearing up for her next titled Lines, by Hussain Khan. Ever since she made her debut in Bollywood, she is turning heads with her glamorous and on-point style statements. Fashion inspiration to many, Khan had once sported a yellow textured attire that looks similar to one of Ranveer Singh's textured outfits on his Instagram. Let's take a look at Hina Khan and Ranveer Singh's textured outfits that look similar.

Hina Khan and Ranveer Singh's yellow and black outfit

Hina Khan

These Hina Khan's photos take us back to 2019 when the actor escaped with her mother to enjoy a peaceful vacation. Hina Khan pulled off a black and yellow Kashmiri textured jacket with a pair of regular pyjamas. Khan ditched her makeup, accessories and hairstyle. She left her hair naturally open and posed in her uber-cool style.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in 2019, sported a similar textured pant and suit for an Awards night. Ranveer's black and yellow attire received heaps of praises from fans. His jacket also had a Kashmiri texture but on a different material base.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan is gearing up for her next titled Lines, alongside Rishi Bhutani. As per reports, the film will trace the story of a Pakistani guy who falls in love with an Indian girl. The movie will be produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films.

Whereas, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming Kapil Dev biopic- 83, opposite Deepika Padukone. Ranveer's other movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy-drama starring South star Shalini Pandey. The movie also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurrana in key roles.

