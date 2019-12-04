Bachna Ae Haseeno: Iconic Scenes From Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone's Romantic-drama

Bachna Ae Haseeno, released in 2008, is reportedly one of the biggest blockbusters of Ranbir Kapoor's career. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba in the lead, narrates a heartwarming tale of love and infidelity. Released in the last decade, the movie is considered to be one of the best romantic-dramas released in the country even today. Here are the top three scenes from Bachna Ae Haseeno that make it an entertaining watch.

"I hate Pina Colada"

Bachna Ae Haseeno was the first movie that paired the then rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone alongside one another. The climax has Gayatri (Deepika Padukone) getting angry at Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) due to his absence from her life for long. In a cute moment, Deepika and Ranbir solve their problems and reunite together.

"Will you marry me?"

The scene comes when Raj (Ranbir) and Gayatri (Deepika) reunite after a hiatus of six months. Raj does not waste a moment to seal the deal, in the most romantic way. He proposes Gayatri in the midnight near a fountain in the midst of thousands of candles. He says, " I love you a lot," and asks her hand for marriage.

"I forgive you"

Bachna Ae Haseeno narrates the tale of Raj, who with his flamboyant personality breaks the heart of two women, Mahi (Minissha Lamba) and Radhika (Bipasha Basu). When his true love Gayatri rejects his proposal, he embarks on a journey to seek forgiveness from his previous partners. In a series of events, he joins Radhika's team as an assistant, to seek her forgiveness. After a slew of petty works and insults, Radhika finally decides to forgive Raj for his infidelity and the scene turns out to be the most heart-wrenching and emotional scene of the film.

Bachna Ae Haseeno songs

The songs of the 2008 romantic hit were composed by popular musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Like the movie, Bachna Ae Haseeno songs were massive hits among the movie-goers. One of the most popular songs from Bachna Ae Haseeno's album is Khuda Jane, sung by KK and Shilpa. Other top songs of Bachna Ae Haseeno are- Lucky Boy, Jogi Mahi, Aahista Aahista, Small Town Girl, Bachna Ae Haseeno title track.



