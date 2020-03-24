Badshah Posts First Look Of His New Project With Jacqueline, Fan Says "khauf Karo"

Rapper Badshah is one of the most popular artists in the country. He recently posted a poster of his upcoming song. However, fans who are in quarantine and self-isolation had mixed responses on his post.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandes Inspires Fans To Do 'Suryanamaskar' In Her Latest Video

Badshah posts first look of his new project with Jacqueline

Badshah recently posted the that he will soon release a new song, which is titled Genda Phool. Badshah in his caption mentioned that Jacqueline Fernandes will also be featured in the song with him. The poster shared by Badshah has him and Jacqueline Fernandes in their costumes as they pose for the picture. Badshah also added that the song will release on March 26. This, however, was not taken well by some fans. Some of the fans in the comments section immediately asked him if he is aware of the current scenario the world is facing.

Also Read | Coronavirus Update : All Domestic Airlines Shut, 30 States & UTs Under Lockdown

Also Read | Maneka Gandhi Urges People To Feed Stray Animals During Coronavirus update Lockdown

The fans questioned Badshah about his knowledge of the current pandemic that has caused major despair in the world. The fans also said that Badshah should be ashamed of himself to release a new song in such times of a global crisis.

Badshah noticed this comment and gave a fitting reply to the enraged fans. Badshah wrote a comment mentioning that he feels he needs to entertain people and thus drive out the fear that has been going around. He later added that he prefers if people stay at home and are also entertained while doing so.

This comment by Badshah received tremendous support from all his other followers who applauded the smart reply by the rapper. Currently, the world is facing the Coronavirus and several celebrities have urged fans to stay indoors in self-isolation. The government of several states have taken necessary measures to combat the chain of the contraction of the coronavirus. Celebrities from various fields have also made sure to spread awareness among their fans and followers about personal hygiene and self-care.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandes Gives Her Fans A Reality Check In Her Latest Instagram Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.