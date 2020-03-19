Jacqueline Fernandez Inspires Fans To Do 'Suryanamaskar' In Her Latest Video

Jacqueline Fernandez is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The actor has always inspired her fans by sharing her workout videos. As the gyms have been closed because of the Coronavirus lockdown, the fitness schedules of many people have been affected. Amidst this, Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a video on her social media account where she is inspiring her fans to shift their focus to yoga.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez To Launch Her Own Production House And Chat Show? Read Details

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Is Gearing Up For Her OTT Debut With 'Mrs Serial Killer'

In the video shared by Jacqueline Fernandez, she is doing Suryanamaskar. Suryanamaskar is known to be one of the most effective exercises in yoga. Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly a fan of yoga and she prefers traditional Suryanamaskar over a gym workout. Sharing the video, the actor captioned the video as “This is 1 Suryanamaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it’s a great workout! I do 108 😁 yoga to the rescue!!!”

The video shows how focused Jacqueline Fernandez is and how perfectly she is following every count. Jacqueline Fernandez is also holding and releasing her breath in every count which is the most important thing while doing Suryanamaskar. Suryanamaskar is known to be a very complicated yet effective yoga exercise and needs a lot of focus. Suryanamaskar is not only known to burn calories, but also calm a person down. This is one of the fitness regimes that can be followed at home.

Watch the video here

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the Netflix film Drive. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. Drive also featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the pivotal role. Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her upcoming action-thriller film Attack which also features John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 14, 2020.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Master Yoda' Has A Suggestion For All Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Also Read: Katrina Kaif To Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood Actors Who Urge Fans To Stay Fit; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.