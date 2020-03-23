Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Her Fans A Reality Check In Her Latest Instagram Post

The Coronavirus pandemic has left people with no choice other than staying at home. In order to avoid the spread of Coronavirus, people are self-isolating. Coronavirus has also affected the Bollywood industry. While the filming of some movies has been stopped, on the other hand even the release dates of some movies have been pushed forward. During this time, Bollywood celebrities have taken it upon themselves to encourage their fans to stay at home. Many celebrities have come forward to share how they are spending time indoors. Some actors are sharing time with their families, while others are pursuing their hobbies.

Amidst his, actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media account to give her fans a reality check. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture on her Instagram account which shows the state of animals in a zoo. Jacqueline Fernandez's photo shows how a panda is locked inside a small space. In the picture, the panda is representing the situation of humans when the Coronavirus pandemic is out of hand and the humans have no option but to self-isolate themselves.

Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram shared this picture in order to make people realise how the animals feel when they are locked inside the zoo for entertaining humans. The picture shared by Jacqueline Fernandez received a great response from her followers on Instagram. Many fans commented on the picture addressing the importance of freedom for every living thing.

Check out the picture below shared by Jacqueline Fernandez

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez starred in the Netflix film Drive. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. The film Drive also featured Sushant Singh Rajput in a pivotal role. Jacqueline Fernandez will be starring in her upcoming action-thriller film Attack which also features John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Attack is scheduled to hit the screens on August 14, 2020.

