Badshah's Songs And Music Videos That Have Crossed The 200 Million Mark On YouTube

Indian singer and rapper Badshah, the ‘party anthem’ singer as termed by his fans, has had several releases over the years. Badshah is known for the lyrics, the slow-moving rap, and featuring celebs in his songs. Out of his many releases, several hits have crossed the two hundred million views mark on YouTube. Here are some of Badshah's songs which have crossed the mark since release-

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai video song released back in 2015 with the film Khoobsurat. The song was voiced by Badshah and singer Aastha Gill. At the moment, the video song has over 392 million views on YouTube. The fun, party song had originally starred Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor in feature role, as the two were the leads of the film Khoobsurat.

Akh Lad Jaave

Badshah's song Akh Lad Jaave was released as a dance number with the film Loveyatri in August 2018. The video song stars Aayush and Warina Hussain as the two were the lead actors of Loveyatri. The song was the work of Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal, and Asees Kaur. The song has over 334 million views on YouTube.

Genda Phool

Singer and rapper Badshah’s Genda Phool released in March 2020. The song features Jacqueline Fernandez. It was voiced by Badshah as well as Payal Dev. Until now the peppy music video has over 523 views on YouTube.

Kala Chashma

The song Kala Chashma released as part of Baar Baar Dekho. This is another song by Badshah which has over 200 million views on YouTube. The song witnesses Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif essaying some quick dance moves. Apart from Badshah, Prem Dhillon Hardeep, Neha Kakkar, and Indeep Bakshi have worked together to produce the song.

Garmi

Badshah’s song Garmi released with Street Dancer 3D in 2019. The song stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The song was voiced by Badshah and Neha Kakkar and has over 293 million views on YouTube. The dance song was brought to life under the aegis of Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty, the choreographers for the music video.

