'Blaming Single Artist Can't Change The System': Palash Sen On Badshah Fake Followers Scam

Euphoria singer Palash Sen is one such artist who never fails to voice his opinion over things which matter. The Maeri singer is known for his mesmerising voice and his bold personality. Recently, a controversy related to rapper-singer Badshah has been doing the rounds. Palash, unlike his contemporaries, chose to come out in support of Badshah and shared his thoughts about the whole “paying for fake views scam”.

Also Read: Palash Sen Starts Petition To Bring Freelance Musicians Under Organised Sector

Palash Sen shares his thoughts on Badshah's Fake Followers Scam

Phir Dhoom singer Palash Sen took his Instagram to share his views on the entire ongoing Fake Followers Scam in the Music World. Badshah, issuing an official statement admitted to paying in lakhs to buy followers. Palash Sen, who considers Badash one of his close pals took his Instagram and via an IGTV video shared his thoughts on this controversy. Palash started the video by supporting Badshah.

Also Read:'A Girl Came Up On Stage & Kissed Me': Singer Palash Sen Recalls Crazy Fan Encounter

He said that according to him, most of the artists in the Indian Music Industry often do the same. The only difference is that they do not get caught. The Euphoria singer also added that everyone is now behind Badshah and accusing him of other things as well. However, the individuals who started this entire trend and are "sharks in the game" are still not under the radar because they are in a powerful position. Palash Sen's further added on Badshah's fake followers' scam saying that even though his friend is stuck in this controversy, he is not solely responsible for it.

Also Read:Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Unrecognisable In This 17-year-old Pic Shared By Palash Sen

Palash Sen then threw some light on the Chinese apps being banned in India. He said that whichever app one uses, often absorbs all the information about the user. Which means one can do the same to what Badshah did, as per Sen. Thus, blaming one individual for "fake followers scam" is incorrect as a plethora of people are doing the same thing since a while now, according to Sen. Palash Sen also mentioned about the people who professionally work like that. Basically all they do is comment, like, share and watch a video or a post, and get paid for it.

Also Read:Badshah Releases Statement After Being Questioned By Mumbai Police In Fake Followers Scam

Lastly once again reiterating on the topic, Palash Sen said that it is unfair to blame one person for doing something that the entire Music Industry has been practicing for ages now. Coming to Badshah's scam, the Abhi Toh Party Shuru Huyi Hain singer paid a whopping Rs 72 lakhs purchasing fake millions of views on one of his official music videos. He did the same to set a record for the maximum views in 24 hours.

A per reports, Mumbai Police has questioned the Mercy singer about these allegations for over nine-hours. And, eventually, Badshah also co-operated with them. However, the DJ Wale Babu singer in his official statement has denied all such allegations of buying fake followers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.