Harsha Bhogle Takes Swipe At 'buying Fake Followers, Views' Amid Badshah's Controversy

In a relatively newer kind of controversy, buying fake followers and views became a talking point in the entertainment industry. Badshah being questioned in the row and allegedly admitting to paying money for followers and views, led to some strong statements from celebrities, apart from sparking memes. Harsha Bhogle too seemed to take a dig the singer-rapper, ruing about the ‘pathetic’ world that these actions had led to.

Harsha’s dig at buying of fake followers views

Without naming Badshah, the veteran cricket commentator wrote that the buying of fake views and followers highlighted a ‘pathetic, sad and make- believe world’ that people were living in.

Buying fake followers, buying fake views.....what a pathetic, sad, make-believe world to live in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 11, 2020

As per reports, Mumbai Police officials stated that Badshah had paid Rs 72 lakh in exchange of Rs 7.2 crore views for the music video Pagal Hai. The Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai artist allegedly claimed he wanted to create a world record in terms of views on YouTube on opening day, and that the video eventually was watched 75 million times on the first day.

Divyendu Sharma, Sona Mohapatra had also taken a dig at Badshah, while Euphoria’s Palash Sen had stated that many other artists also do the same, though blaming one artist could not change the system.

Badshah had, however, denied the allegations and stated that he had never indulged in such practices. This was after he had been spotted at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) in Mumbai and was questioned for over nine hours.

Cricket host-commentator Gaurav Kapur and host Roshan Abbas too have been linked and summoned in the case.

