Bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

A Mumbai court issued a bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar. The metropolitan court in Andheri's action was over the actor’s failure to appear before the court during the hearing on Monday.

Bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut

As per reports, Javed Akhtar’s lawyer Vrinda Grover told the court that Kangana’s tweet on the matter confirmed that she had received the notice by the court before. The summons are returnable on March 22, reports stated.

Defamation case against Kangana

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar had filed the case against Kangana Ranaut in November last year, alleging that she had made ‘baseless comments’ against him while referring to the ‘coterie’ in the film industry in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, claiming that it ‘damaged’ his reputation.

The metropolitan court in Andheri had concluded that the case was made out against Kangana and directed the Juhu Police to conduct the investigation in December. In the last hearing, Akhtar’s lawyer told the court that Kangana had not responded to the notice, asking him to be present before the police for recording her statement. The court had then issued summons to the actor on February 1 while posting the matter for hearing on March 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

