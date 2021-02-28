Kangana Ranaut transforms 'parents' Mumbai home, says 'they are more than happy'

Besides being a spectacular actress, Kangana Ranaut has imbibed some home décor skills as the star gave a nice makeover to her parents' Mumbai home. The actress recently took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of her skills of decorating her parent's house in Mumbai with her sister-in-law Ritu. She shared pictures of the transformed house that showed subtle changes in the décor and look.

Kangana Ranaut gives parents' house a makeover

While captioning the pictures, the Tanu Weds Manu actress mentioned her parents’ preferences and how she worked on it with her sister-in-law Ritu. “Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home décor. Before ( parents liked more earthy),” she tweeted.

Read: Is Kangana Ranaut 'shadow Banned' On Twitter? Actor Fires Strong Message To Jack Dorsey

Read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Character Name In 'Tejas', Says, 'Had An Instant Smile'

Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor🌸

Before ( parents liked more earthy) pic.twitter.com/W3y9J7bg44 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021



In another post, Kangana shared a video of the entire house that showed their paradise decorated with soft Victorian colours. In the post, she explained that her parents were really happy and content with the new makeover of the house and its sudden changes. Asking his fans for their reviews, the actress wrote, “After transformation video. Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that the woman of the house took charge. Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old-world charm. Do tell me.”

After transformation video.

Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that woman of the house took charge.

Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old world charm. Do tell me 🙂 pic.twitter.com/yiVZ9LaLos — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021

Earlier, apart from setting up her parents' place in the city, Kangana who has some professional commitments lined up in Mumbai took some time out from her schedule and also decorated her brother Aksht’s house. She shared a video on Twitter where the actress can be seen moving things around the house while decorating a corner and placing indoor plants and resetting the books on the bookshelf. In the video, Kangana also revealed that she had just done a script reading session and then came back to her brother's house to decorate it till midnight. She had captioned the post and wrote, “After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, a woman with nine hands is not a myth that’s like every woman ever.”

After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, woman with nine hands is not a myth that’s like every woman ever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T7aMVvn1dA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress has also decided to enter the food and beverage industry while setting up her restaurant in her hometown Manali. The actress announced the good news on Twitter earlier while sharing pictures from the construction site. On the work front, the actress who recently wrapped up the schedule for the upcoming film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh has now started shooting for her next Tejas. Kangana plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie.

Read: 'Woman With Nine Hands Is Not A Myth' Says Kangana Ranaut As She Decorates Brother's House

Read: Kangana Ranaut Announces 'beginning Of New Journey', Happy As It's In 'birthday Month'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.