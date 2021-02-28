Kangana Ranaut Conducts 'Tejas' Script Sessions At Home, Says 'loved Hosting My New Crew'

It seems that Kangana Ranaut had a great end to the weekend as she turned host for her upcoming film Tejas's crew members. Kangana invited her "lovely new crew" at home for the script reading sessions. The actress who had earlier revealed playing the role of a Sikh soldier Tejas Gill in the film took to Twitter and documented the script reading session at home with the entire team and director Sarvesh Mewara.

Kangana Ranaut turns host for Tejas team

Shelling out major fashion goals, the actress looked resplendent in a blue dress as she poses with the entire team. While in the other clips, she can be seen looking after the food arrangements with the help of her house aid. Calling it a “very special Sunday” the actress penned a sweet note for her team that read, “my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas, Happy journey guys.” The actress previously in a post shared a picture of her uniform in the film with her full name inscribed on it. She had captioned it as, “Had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand.”

The first look of Tejas had been announced with fanfare in February this year. Earlier, in August, the Manikarnika actress shared that she will be kickstarting the shoot of the film in December. She had then expressed her pride in being a part of the 'exhilarating story' being directed by Sarvesh Mewar. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

The actress who is delighted to kick-start the shooting of the film during her birthday (March 23 ) month received a note from the RSVP production house, the banner that is producing the film Tejas. In the note, the team had extended a ‘warm welcome’ to the actress, hoping to witness her ‘exuberance’, ‘eagerly looking forward to creating enthralling experiences and beautiful memories.’ Along with the note, there was a bouquet too

