Bala Box Office Collection Day 15: The Film Crosses 100 Crore At The Domestic Box Office

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala has another reason to celebrate. The film, which hit the silver screens on November 8, crossed the ₹ 100 crore-mark on Friday. Bala was able to achieve this feat after completing two weeks at the box office. The film did not seem to be affected by the release of two latest films- Motichoor Chaknachoor and Marjaavaan.

The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Bala opened to a phenomenal beginning on day one itself with ₹ 10.15 crore and went on to make ₹ Rs 15.73 crore and Rs 18.07 crore on Saturday and Sunday. However, the first week seemed very fruitful for the film as it managed to earn around ₹ 90 crores. Since Monday there was a slight dip with the film as it earned ₹ 2.25 crore, ₹ 2.05 crore on Tuesday, ₹ 1.96 crores on Wednesday and ₹ 1.80 crores on Thursday taking the total collection to ₹ 98.80 crores. However, the film crossed ₹ 100 crores in the domestic box office on Friday.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh posted on his Twitter account about the trade and box office collection about the film.

#Bala is 💯 Not Out... Continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 100.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

#Bala biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.24 cr

Week 2: ₹ 26.56 cr

Total: ₹ 98.80 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019

About the film

The film Bala is receiving tremendous love and appreciation from movie critics and fans. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock films. The film was written by Niren Bhatt. Bala talks about a social issue of pre-mature balding and addresses issues of the obsession of fair complexion. As Bala becomes the latest addition to the ₹ 100 crore club, fans are excited and are waiting for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming releases.

