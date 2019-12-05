Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann's Film Stands Strong At Week 4 Despite New Releases

Bala, the latest Ayushmann Khurana film, recently entered the ₹100 crore film at the box office. The film has been doing well consistently since its release on November 7, 2019. The film has reportedly made approximately ₹115 crores at the box office so far. The film is another addition to Ayushmann Khurrana’s 100-crore film collection. His previous films like Article 15 and Dream Girl had done extremely well at the box office as well.

Bala box office collection till date

Bala has made around ₹115 crores at the box office so far. The film has been making good money since the day of its release. In the first week, the film made more than ₹64 crores, according to reports by Box Office India. The film went on to make ₹26 crores at the box office. In the third week, the film officially crossed the 100-crore mark. By the end of the third week, the film had made close to ₹108 crores. As reported by film analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made around three crores in the last weekend.

#Bala - playing at limited screens/shows - continues to attract ample footfalls over the weekend... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 113.59 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

A film performing consistently well is a rare thing, according to most film analysts. Even new releases like Marjaavaan and Commando 3 have not affected the performance of the film. The critics’ reviews and the audience’s reactions were in favour of the film, which seems to have worked well for them.

About Bala

Bala is a comedy film that revolves around a man who has been dealing with premature hair loss. The film has been written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. The film stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam. Bala has been gaining recognition for its plot and performances. The film has also been doing well because it revolves around an offbeat concept.

