Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Brings In Good Business On Monday

Ayushmann Khurrana, who marked his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor, has time and again proved his mettle as an actor, as his recent performances have worked wonders at the box office. Ayushmann’s recent release, Bala has managed to mint in the moolah at the box office, as the romantic drama crossed the 100-crore-mark within three weeks of its release. Despite being played at very limited screens, Bala is recording decent numbers at the box office. Here are the details about Bala's box office collections.

Also Read | Bala Box Office Collection: The Ayushmann Starrer Stays Strong In The Third Week

Bala Box office collections

Despite releasing alongside films like Marjaavaan and Housefull 4, Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala seems to be doing consistently well at the box office, as the movie brought in a business of ₹ 0.65 crores in the past week. Bala did impressively well over the weekend, as it raked in good numbers, recording business of ₹ 1.35 crores. As per the latest box office reports, Bala did a business of ₹ 1.75 crores on Monday. The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer has officially entered the 100-crore-club, as the movie has made ₹ 113.59 crores so far. Bala marks Ayushmann Khurrana third consecutive 100-crore movie, after Dream Girl and Andhadhun. The film is marching its way towards the 120-crore-mark. Take a look at some tweets:

Also Read | Bala Box-Office Collection Day 13: The Film Is Near The 100 Crore Club

#Bala - playing at limited screens/shows - continues to attract ample footfalls over the weekend... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 113.59 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

#Bala continues to find audiences, jumps huge from Friday to Saturday



Friday - 0.65 cr

Saturday - 1.35 cr



Total so far: 111.88 cr



SUPERHIT — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 1, 2019

Couple of years back @ayushmannk films box office potential was ₹ 20-35 cr & now it stands ₹ 140-150 cr, with 7 back to back hits & Three 100 crs nett grossers #BadhaaiHo #DreamGirl & #Bala. I have not seen such growth of any actor after Khan’s. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 27, 2019

All about Bala

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala chronicles the story of a professor and his struggles with premature baldness. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, Bala released on November 7, 2019. The rom-com also stars actors Seema Pahwa and Jaaved Jaaferi in prominent roles.

Also Read | 'Bala': Cast Details And Expectations From The Ayushmann Starrer

Also Read | Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Does Consistently Well

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.