Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Does Consistently Well

The latest Ayushmann Khurrana film, Bala, has been doing consistently well at the box office. The film had a good opening and had officially entered the hundred crore club in the third week. The film has reportedly made ₹113.59 crores so far at the box office. It has been declared as the third consecutive hit which has been delivered by actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is also being loved by audiences across the country.

Bala box office collection so far

The film Bala has made around ₹113 crores at the box office so far. The film did well in the first week of its release by earning around ₹64,41,00,000 as reported by The Box Office India. In the second week, the film made ₹26.65 crores while in the third week, the film officially entered the 100-crore club. According to the reports from the film analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film made a solid ₹108.07 crores at the box office by the third week. In the past week, the earnings of the film have been steady. On Friday of week 4, the film made 65 lakhs. On Saturday, 1.35 crores and on Sunday, the film made 1.71 crores. Summing up the overall amount to ₹113.59 crores at the box office.

#Bala - playing at limited screens/shows - continues to attract ample footfalls over the weekend... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 113.59 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

A lot of this seems to have worked well for the film, according to film analysts. The film was rated well by critics, which was a benefit for the film. The audience also liked the film, which led to more people watching it. The performances and the plot of the film were appreciated by critics and fans alike.

About Bala

Bala is a film that revolves around a man who has been dealing with premature hair loss. The film has been written by Niren Bhatt and Ravi Shankar Muppa while it has been directed by Amar Kaushik. The film stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The film released across the country on November 7, 2019.

