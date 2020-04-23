'Bamfaad' Actor Aditya Rawal Says He Had To Struggle For Debut Role, Vijay Varma Lauds Him

Debutant Aditya Rawal feels that Bamfaad, helmed by debutant director Ranjan Chandel, has been a perfect opportunity to debut in the entertainment industry and prove his skills as an actor. The young actor also revealed that he also had to go through his share of struggles to bag the film and it wasn't an easy one. Aditya feels that he values the process of achieving his own goals because of which he took the three years of struggle for the OTT film with a pinch of salt.

Read | My parents wanted me to chart my own path: 'Bamfaad' actor Aditya Rawal

As per reports, the young actor claimed that to get the role of Nasir Jamal in his debut film, he has done everything any struggler would do in his initial days. His co-star and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma also praised Aditya and quipped that even though he is a 'Juhu brat' his portrayal of the character was very convincing. He added that Aditya did not have the air of being the son of a refined actor like Paresh Rawal and is a talent to watch out for.

Read | Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal to make his debut in OTT movie 'Bamfaad'

About the film

Bamfaad is set in a romantic volatile backdrop which will bring out an unusual yet raw and edgy love story on the screen. Aditya, who is playing the male lead Nasir Jamal, said he is happy that he got the chance to enter the film industry with such a thrilling story. Actors Vijay Varma and Jatin Sarna also play pivotal roles in this OTT film.

Read | Aditya Rawal, Shalini Pandey share a wonderful chemistry in 'Bamfaad' trailer; watch

Talking about the film, Aditya had earlier said, "When I read the script I found the role, the world very interesting, it was different from the world I grew up in. As an actor you want to discover or explore new worlds. I am glad in my first film I got the opportunity to show as many facets as possible as an actor. It is a happy accident that the film has all the ingredients from romance to action."

Read | Bamfaad Cast: List of actors and the characters they play

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.