Bamfaad Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Bamfaad is an upcoming romance flick that depicts a passionate love story set in Allahabad. It focuses on the journey on Jamal and Neelam, and how they have to go through a path full of love and pain to be with each other. Bamfaad is helmed by Ranjan Chandel and is penned by Hanzalah Shahid. Read on to know more about the Bamfaad cast here:

Bamfaad cast:

Aditya Rawal as Nasir Jamal

Aditya Rawal, son of Paresh Rawal, will be making his acting debut with Bamfaad. He will play the character of Nasir Jamal, a wayward and impulsive person. The Bamfaad trailer depicts him as a dauntless and audacious person.

Shalini Pandey as Neelam

Shalini Pandey will be seen playing the character of Neelam, the love interest of Aditya Rawal’s character. She has some connections with the antagonist too. Pandey is widely known for the portrayal of Preeti, in Arjun Reddy. This year, she will also be seen in Haunted Rooh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Agni Siragugal.

Vijay Varma as Jigar Fareedi

Vijay Varma is the antagonist of the film Bamfaad. In the film, he plays the role of Jigar Fareedi, a local goon with political contacts. Fareedi and Jamal get into conflict after a minor dispute and ego clashes. Varma is widely known by his fans for films like Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, and Pink.

Jatin Sarna as Zahid

Jatin Sarna will be playing a supporting character in Bamfaad. He will be seen in the role of Zahid, one of the locals, and is seen introducing the lead character, at the beginning of the trailer. Sarna is famous for his character of Bunty in Sacred Games, as well as for starring in a Rajinikanth starrer flick titled Darbar. Sarna will be next seen in ’83.

