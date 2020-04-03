Paresh Rawal's Son Aditya Rawal To Make His Debut In OTT Movie 'Bamfaad'

Son of actor Paresh Rawal, Aditya Rawal will make his debut in the entertainment industry. He will be seen in an upcoming movie on an OTT platform. This series in which Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal is making his debut is a movie titled Bamfaad. This series will release on the OTT platform Zee5. The movie will be directed by debutant director Ranjan Chandel. This movie will also mark the OTT debut of Arjun Reddy's leading actor Shalini Pandey. Here is what Aditya Rawal had to say about his debut.

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal is making his debut in OTT movie Bamfaad.

Aditya Rawal took to his Instagram to share the poster of his debut OTT film Bamfaad. He then spoke to an entertainment portal and expressed that he is glad that he got a chance to a part of a thriller film. He added that his driving force for the film was the love story as well as the multiple layers of the film. He then added that he wants to make his own mark in the industry and also expressed his gratitude as he got a chance to begin his career by playing Nasir Jamal. He also added that the film is very fascinating and the characters have intrigued him. He also anticipated and said that he hopes people watch the film and he also is eager to hear the feedback.

Aditya Rawal's Bamfaad is presented by Anurag Kashyap. The film is about passion, friendship, betrayal, loss and love. This film will be going live on April 10, 2020. This film is set in Allahabad and will have a romantic setting in the background.

